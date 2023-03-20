Former Celtics Player Reportedly Draws Interest For College Coaching Job

Longtime NBA assistant Sam Cassell is once again drawing coaching interest, and this time it’s coming from the college ranks.

Cassell, who played his final NBA season with the Boston Celtics in 2007-08, is drawing interest from the Temple Owls men’s basketball program, according to a report from USA Today Sports’ Michael Sotto on Monday.

Cassell currently is on the bench with Doc Rivers and the nearby Philadelphia 76ers. At the moment, Sotto reported, Cassell remains focused on the Sixers, and it’s unclear whether he’ll eventually entertain the Temple gig.

Cassell, who has interviewed for NBA head coaching jobs in the past, has been an assistant in the league since the 2009-10 season. He served on the Washington Wizards staff before he worked with the Los Angeles Clippers (2014-2020) and 76ers (2020-present). Cassell followed Rivers from LA to Philadelphia.

The Owls have an opening after Aaron McKie stepped down last week. McKie finished with a 52-56 record in four seasons at Temple, including a 16-16 record in 2022-23.

Cassell was an NBA All-Star during his playing career and won three NBA championships including one with the Celtics in his final campaign.

Monday turned out to be a busy day for college coaching candidates. Ed Cooley, the longtime head coach of the Providence Friars, resigned from the position and reportedly is taking over the Georgetown Hoyas. Elsewhere in the Big East, legendary coach Rick Pitino reportedly is being courted by the St. John’s Red Storm.