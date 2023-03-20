Red Sox Roster Projection 2.0: Updated Prediction As Opening Day Nears

We’re entering the home stretch of Major League Baseball spring training, and the Boston Red Sox’s Opening Day roster is coming into focus.

The Red Sox have had a few curveballs thrown their way since arriving in Fort Myers, Fla., but they’re nevertheless making adjustments and preparing to enter the 2023 regular season with a sizable chip on their shoulder after a disappointing 2022 campaign.

So, which 26 players will break camp with Boston? Here’s our latest roster projection, with the Red Sox’s season opener scheduled for next Thursday at Fenway Park.

Catchers (2): Reese McGuire, Jorge Alfaro

Basically, it was a toss-up between Alfaro and Connor Wong for the second spot alongside McGuire. And Wong’s hamstring injury opened the door for Alfaro to potentially win the competition.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated over the weekend that Wong could start playing in games by the end of this week. Still, it’s hard to imagine Wong doing enough to secure the job, especially since he has minor league options remaining and Alfaro has far more MLB experience.

Boston will need to add Alfaro to its 40-man roster to facilitate his callup.