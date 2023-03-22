Legendary Patriots Figure To Be Honored By Pro Football Hall Of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will soon start to fill with some of the New England Patriots’ most impactful players throughout their 20-year dynasty.

There are some other key figures from the organization that are receiving recognition as well.

Dante Scarnecchia, a longtime Patriots assistant coach who spent 19 seasons as New England’s offensive line coach, has been selected to receive an award of excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The award is given to those who propelled the success of individual teams and the sport of professional football. The Hall of Fame typically recognizes a collection of 20 assistant coaches, athletic trainers, public relations staffers and equipment managers per year.

Scarnecchia’s career in New England is legendary. Initially arriving in 1982 as a special teams coach, the 75-year-old wound up spending 34 seasons with the Patriots and winning six Super Bowls across three stints. Scarnecchia coached under Ron Meyer, Dick MacPherson, Bill Parcells, Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick, over 35% of the head coaches in Patriots history.

The legend of “Scar” has only grown after his career ended, with the likes of Trent Brown showering him in praise.

Now, it’s the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s turn to recognize the veteran of 50 seasons.