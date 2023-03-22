Alex Cora Reveals Date Of Chris Sale’s 2023 Red Sox Return

Chris Sale might not be taking the bump on Opening Day, but Red Sox fans won’t have to wait much longer to see his Major League Baseball return.

Things have been simpatico in Boston since manager Alex Cora named Corey Kluber as the club’s starting pitcher for Opening Day against the Baltimore Orioles on March 30. Kluber is happy to get the opportunity to open a season at Fenway Park, and Sale is glad to be able to enjoy his birthday without the stress of taking the ball.

He’ll just take that stress two days later.

Cora announced Wednesday, per Ian Brown of MLB.com, that Sale will start the Red Sox’s second game of the season against the Orioles on April 1.

The return will be a momentous one for Sale, who has dealt with a litany of issues throughout the last three seasons that have limited him to just 11 appearances. His spring training results have been a mixed bag, but the seven-time All-Star has kept a positive attitude entering his age-34 season.