Winnipeg Shares Hilarious Aaron Rodgers Tweet Following Jets Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced Wednesday his intentions to play for the Jets but not the NHL team if that was where your mind went.

The four-time MVP made his much-anticipated announcement on the “Pat McAfee Show,” and it’s up to the Green Bay Packers to work out terms of a deal with New York. The announcement had NFL fans in a fever pitch over a huge landscape change, and it had an immediate impact on the betting markets, but the internet remained undefeated in the meme department.

The Winnipeg Jets likely weren’t on Rodgers’ mind when he announced his plans for 2023, but they didn’t waste the opportunity to give themselves the spotlight.

“Confirming Aaron Rodgers’ report,” Winnipeg tweeted along with a photoshopped picture of the All-Pro quarterback in a full hockey uniform.

It’s an impressive job, and maybe it might give Packers fans a little laugh while thinking about the end of the Rodgers era in Green Bay.

Don’t expect to see the 39-year-old QB in a Winnipeg uniform anytime soon, but the New York Jets will be working swiftly to get a deal done with the Packers to ensure Rodgers is in their uniform as soon as possible.