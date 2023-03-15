Patriots Reportedly Showing ‘Serious Interest’ In This Star Receiver

Things are starting to get very interesting on the receiver front for the Patriots.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on Wednesday reported that New England has “remained engaged” with multiple free agent wideouts, including JuJu Smith-Schuster and Odell Beckham Jr. Shortly afterward, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald added that the Patriots have “serious interest” in signing Smith-Schuster.

After signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason, Smith-Schuster racked up 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns for the eventual Super Bowl champions. He still is just 26 years old.

As for Beckham, this isn’t the first time that New England has been connected to the mercurial wideout, who missed all of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL. Beckham recently hosted a workout in Arizona, which the Patriots reportedly attended.

But that’s not all.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic on Wednesday reported the Patriots recently contacted the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos about possible trades for DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy, respectively. These updates arrived a day after New England watched Jakobi Meyers, its top receiver the last three seasons, reportedly sign a three-year deal with Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders.