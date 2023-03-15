Jets Send Gleeful Tweet After Aaron Rodgers’ New York Declaration

Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the New York Jets. The feeling is unsurprisingly mutual.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback on Wednesday made his intentions for the 2023 NFL season clear. Rodgers waffled on whether he’d return for another season, and he recently came to the decision he wants to keep playing. The four-time NFL MVP, claiming the Packers want nothing to do with him anymore, says he wants to play for the Jets, who’ve been looking for a Zach Wilson replacement.

This isn’t a huge surprise, of course, as there have been rumors connecting the two sides for a while now. The Jets used their official Twitter account to lean into things upon hearing Rodgers’ declaration Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

There’s still work to be done, though, since Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers. He made it clear during the interview that he believes the hold-up is because the Packers are trying to get as much as they can out of the Jets in trade talks.

That part is very much unsettled. However, it’s quite clear at this point that Rodgers will play for the Jets in 2023 or he won’t play at all — much to the delight of Gang Green.