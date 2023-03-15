Adam Schefter On Why Aaron Rodgers Packers-Jets Drama Taking So Long

Is Aaron Rodgers about to pull a power play, as the timetable for a potential trade between the Packers and Jets remains seemingly indefinite?

The Green Bay quarterback is expected to appear on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday. It will be Rodgers’ first high-profile media appearance since talks of him being traded to New York have really started to intensify.

Reports saying it was essentially a done deal surfaced as early as late last week, and the opening of free agency tampering Tuesday added fuel to the fire. The Jets reportedly agreeing to a deal with former Packers receiver Allen Lazard is an example of that, as Rodgers also has a wish list of players he’d like the Jets to consider, according to a report.

Everything around Rodgers, the Packers and Jets point to this getting done, but it doesn’t feel like it’s imminent. ESPN’s Adam Schefter explained Wednesday on “Get Up” that the process is complicated for a variety of reasons, even if the most likely scenario is Rodgers calling the Meadowlands home in 2023.

“I will not be surprised if Aaron Rodgers tells Pat McAfee, yes, he wants to play for the Jets. But as we’ve been saying all week long, there are layers to this who situation,” Schefter explained Wednesday morning.

According to Schefter, the real hang-up at this point is between the two teams. The Packers, Schefter said, hope to secure a trade package similar to what the Detroit Lions got from the Los Angeles Rams for Matthew Stafford in 2021. LA sent the Rams quarterback Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. The Jets, unsure how long the 39-year-old Rodgers will continue to play, obviously aren’t willing to go there, Schefter said.

Instead, Schefter believes the Jets prefer a trade package closer to what, coincidentally, New York sent Green Bay for Brett Favre in 2008. The Jets were able to pry the disgruntled Favre out of Green Bay for a conditional fourth-round pick that would become a third-round pick if he played 50% of the snaps and a second-round pick if he played 70%. If Favre had played 80% and the Jets reached the Super Bowl, it would have become a first-round pick. It ultimately became a second-rounder.