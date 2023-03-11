Marquette Vs. Xavier Live Stream: Watch Big East Championship Game Online, On TV

The Big East championship is set with the top-seeded Marquette taking on No. 2 Xavier on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Musketeers bested Creighton with an 82-60 win Friday night to advance to the championship game, while the Golden Eagles narrowly beat UConn 70-68 despite being the underdog.

Marquette is the 2.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook, with the total being set at 153.5.

Who will be crowned the Big East champ? We’ll soon find out.

Here’s how to watch Marquette vs. Xavier online and on TV:

When: Saturday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo TV — Free Trial | FOX