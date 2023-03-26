Matthew Judon Makes Jersey-Number Offer To JuJu Smith-Schuster

The colors and logo might not be the only changes to JuJu Smith-Schuster’s jersey in the upcoming NFL season.

A new jersey number also could be on the horizon for Smith-Schuster, who signed a three-year free-agent deal with the Patriots after a successful season with the Chiefs. The veteran wide receiver rocked No. 9 for Kansas City in 2022, but that number is occupied in Foxboro by arguably New England’s best player, Matthew Judon.

In a recent 98.5 The Sport Hub interview, Smith-Schuster claimed he wouldn’t pay upward of $100,000 to pry the number away from Judon. The Patriots pass-rusher responded to his new teammate’s stance with a pricepoint of his own.

“He can have it for the price of a lambo I got the 100k,” Judon tweeted Thursday.

You’re not going to find any Lamborghini model under $100,000. So yeah, don’t count on Smith-Schuster sporting No. 9 for the Patriots.

The seventh-year pro also floated the possibility of wearing No. 19, the digit he donned for the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The number currently is vacant in New England, so that feels like the likeliest outcome for Mac Jones’ newest weapon.