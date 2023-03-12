NFL Rumors: Bills Among ‘Very Interested’ Suitors For Jamaal Williams

The Buffalo Bills could resolve the mystery surrounding their running back situation this offseason.

And that could come with the possible addition of none other than Jamaal Williams, who the organization has expressed interest in signing, according to Tyler Dunne of GoLong.com. Buffalo is among several others across the league interested in Williams, including the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals and a potential Detroit Lions return, which Dunne noted.

Signing Williams couldn’t do anything but make the Bills an even more dangerous threat in the AFC entering the 2023 season. The 27-year-old had a career year last season with the Lions. Williams finished with a career-best 1,066 yards on 262 carries to go along with a league-leading 17 rushing touchdowns in 17 games played. This makes him a no-brainer for a team like the Bills, who are still well within their contention window.

Therefore, bringing Williams on board would be huge for the Bills. In fact, the organization hasn’t suited a 1,000-plus-yard rusher since LeSean McCoy back in 2017. This would massively boost an already elite offensive threat that finished second behind the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in yards per game with 397.6 in 2022.

Buffalo, however, finished ninth in the league in total rushing yards (2,232).

This could provide an obvious sigh of relief for quarterback Josh Allen, who led the Bills to a 13-3 record for the second time in three seasons. Having that elite presence of a running back that can bulldoze in short-yardage plays in drives can bolster Buffalo in an instant. Not to mention it’ll do justice to Buffalo’s efforts at being the powerhouse of the AFC East.

The NFL’s legal tampering period begins on Monday.