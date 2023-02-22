Patriots Linebackers Outlook: Assessing Group’s Strengths, Weaknesses

2. Will Bill Belichick change his philosophy? The Patriots last offseason acknowledged their need to infuse the linebacking group with speed and playmaking ability. So, they went out and added Wilson, doubled down on 2021 fifth-rounder Cameron McGrone and opened training camp believing McMillan would provide explosiveness at the second level.

By the end of the season, McGrone was with the Indianapolis Colts, Wilson was relegated to special teams and McMillan wasn’t doing much of anything. Bentley and Tavai, two solid but unspectacular and relatively slow linebackers, got the majority of the snaps in the middle. Belichick again prioritized scheme-responsible defenders over those with more athleticism and playmaking ability. He even brought back Jamie Collins for another tour of duty.

That must change next season. Players such as Bentley and Tavai are fine against the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns of the world, but get exposed against more high-powered offenses. And there’s a decent chance that neither Wilson nor McMillan are back next season.

So, New England almost certainly will add a linebacker or two this offseason, be it via the draft, a trade or free agency. The question is whether they’ll recruit the kinds of players they need or the ones they feel the most comfortable with.

3. Can Matthew Judon keep it up? Judon was a monster all season, erasing concerns over his quiet finish to the 2021 campaign. He nearly set a Patriots team record for sacks in a single season and, more often than not, was New England’s best player on the field.

And he’ll need to do it again in 2023. As currently constituted, the Patriots’ defense needs Judon to play at an elite level for it to have a chance against good offenses. The emergence of Uche can lighten the burden on Judon, but not if he’s only playing in pass-rushing situations. The same can be said for defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Judon, who’ll turn 31 in August, saw a ton of playing time over his first two seasons in New England and figures to carry a similar load in 2023. If he shows any signs of regression, the Patriots’ defense could be in real trouble.

