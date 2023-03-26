NFL Rumors: Timeline For Potential Jerry Jeudy Trade Comes Into Focus

The Denver Broncos seemingly are not going to back down from their steep trade demands centering around Jerry Jeudy.

… Well, at least not in the short term.

With the Broncos reportedly seeking high-end draft capital for Jeudy, they have until the start of the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27 to make a deal and acquire more assets in the draft. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Denver’s asking price is at least a first-rounder while Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright previously reported the organization seeks a first-round pick or a high second-round pick and a current NFL player in return.

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold reported Saturday how Denver has been “resolute” about getting a first- or second-round pick in any deal that involves Jeudy. Legwold also shared how, unless the Broncos alter their trade demands, it could take another month for Jeudy’s situation to be resolved.

“If the Broncos do not reduce their asking price for Jeudy personnel executives believe it’s more likely he now would be traded closer to the draft,” Legwold wrote.

“Cleveland, which does not have a first-round pick, and New England, which has the No. 14 and No. 46 picks, are considered to be most interested in acquiring a receiver,” he added.

Multiple reports have connected Jeudy to New England over the last few weeks. Allbright, however, reported last week while the Patriots have looked into trading for Jeudy, New England has not been willing to pay the requested price.