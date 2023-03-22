Jerry Jeudy Rumors: Broncos ‘Pondered’ This Patriots Trade Offer

We’re starting to learn more about the Patriots’ attempts to acquire Jerry Jeudy.

Multiple recent reports indicate New England at least has called the Broncos about a potential trade for the 23-year-old receiver. However, it’s difficult to get a read on what Denver wants in return for Jeudy, a 2020 first-round pick who hasn’t quite lived up to the hype but is undeniably talented and is coming off a career-best 972-yard season.

Some rumors suggest the Broncos are holding firm on their asking price of a first-round pick, a price both the Patriots and Dallas Cowboys reportedly have been unwilling to pay. Other reports claim Denver would accept a second-round pick, so long as it comes with another valuable asset.

To that end, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot on Tuesday referenced recent reports from a Denver-based reporter while adding some additional insight.

“The Broncos don’t plan to trade Jeudy, their 2020 No. 15 overall pick out of Alabama, unless someone makes them an offer they can?t refuse, another source said,” Cabot wrote. ‘That offer would ideally include a first-round pick.”

“But Benjamin Allbright of Denver’s KOA-FM reports that the Broncos would listen to an offer for a second-round pick and a player, which the Browns could possibly pull off. The Broncos supposedly at least pondered an offer for a second- and fourth-rounder, possibly from the Patriots.”

Adding Jeudy obviously would be a significant move for the Patriots. It might not get fans as fired up as a DeAndre Hopkins trade would, but you could argue that acquiring Jeudy would make more sense, given Hopkins’ age (30) and injury history.