Patriots Player Shares Very Relatable Video Of Cole Strange

Cole Strange is just like the rest of us: bad at golf.

Well, the New England Patriots guard actually might be decent on the links, but he recently suffered a slip-up while using a driver. Thankfully, teammate Brenden Schooler was there to capture the entire thing on video.

Take a look:

Brenden Schooler just shared this very relatable video of Cole Strange pic.twitter.com/O7zi5Az17i — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) March 7, 2023

Hey, it happens.

Schooler and Strange both are coming off solid rookie seasons in Foxboro. Strange, a first-round pick last year, endured his fair share of struggles but finished strong and has the talent to be a franchise left guard. Schooler, meanwhile, went from going undrafted to putting together what Matthew Slater thought was a Pro Bowl-caliber campaign on special teams.

Both players figure to be key contributors in 2023.