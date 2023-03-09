Isaiah Wynn Appears To Set Free Agency Price With Bizarre Tweet

Isaiah Wynn believes he knows his worth on the open market.

Wynn on Wednesday sent a tweet that appeared to read as the Patriots offensive lineman setting his price in free agency. The message arrived hours after Wynn tweeted the word “free,” viewed by some as indicative of plans to leave New England after five disappointing seasons.

Wynn’s tweet isn’t particularly easy to decipher, but he seemingly said he won’t even talk to teams unless they offer an annual salary of at least $5 million.

‘You gotta be up at least 5M’s fo me to een converse with ya,” he wrote. “Grab bout 8 generations worth of y’all’s entire life savings then we can possibly rap. Possibly.”

You gotta be up at least 5M?s fo me to een converse with ya. Grab bout 8 generations worth of y?all?s entire life savings then we can possibly rap. Possibly. — I. Wynn (@iwynn77) March 8, 2023

Wynn seems unlikely to return to New England in free agency. The 2018 first-round pick is coming off a turbulent campaign that saw him switch positions, endure trade rumors, engage in dustups with reporters, struggle mightily on the field and suffer a season-ending injury.

The Patriots on Wednesday reportedly did re-sign one of their offensive linemen, inking veteran center James Ferentz to a one-year deal. New England previously re-signed depth tackle Conor McDermott.