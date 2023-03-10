Patriots Mailbag: Grading New England’s 2022 Draft Class One Year In

QB Bailey Zappe (Round 4): B+

For a player in his situation, Zappe played exceptionally well this season. He nearly pulled out an upset win in Green Bay after coming off the bench, then steered the Patriots to comfortable victories in each of his first two NFL starts, creating a whirlwind of fan-driven hype that’s still spinning five months later. It wasn’t until his fourth appearance that Zappe finally regressed, stalling out in a dreadful Monday night loss to Chicago. Mac Jones played every snap for the rest of the season after that and should be the Patriots’ starter in 2023. But Belichick’s end-of-season comments left the door open for Zappe to challenge him in training camp.

RB Kevin Harris (Round 6): D+

Similar story to Strong. Harris had a nice game against Arizona in Week 14 but otherwise contributed little, playing 53 offensive snaps carrying 18 times for 52 yards and one touchdown. Quiet rookie seasons aren’t uncommon for Patriots running backs, though, as most need extra time to adjust to the NFL game. The backfield moves New England makes this offseason will illustrate how much confidence it has in Strong and Harris to improve in Year 2.

Sixth-round defensive tackle Sam Roberts spent the entire season on the 53-man roster but hardly played, with the last of his 40 defensive snaps coming in Week 7. Hines and Stueber didn’t play at all, with the former landing on injured reserve with a mysterious ailment in October and the latter spending all season on the non-football injury list.

Undrafted rookie Brenden Schooler was a standout contributor on special teams, with fellow UDFAs DaMarcus Mitchell and Raleigh Webb playing large roles in the kicking game, as well.

Do you see the patriots going after tremaine Edmonds?

I think he’d make a lot of sense. Edmunds has been consistently productive (five straight seasons with 100-plus tackles) and is much more athletic than New England’s current linebackers. He’ll also be just 25 years old when the season kicks off and is coming off a strong contract year, grading out as Pro Football Focus’s fifth-best linebacker and best ‘backer in coverage.

The Buffalo Bills reportedly aren’t expected to re-sign Edmunds, and I could see the Patriots making a run at him. He might wind up being prohibitively expensive, however. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero included the two-time Pro Bowler on his list of lesser-known free agents who could command big-money deals.

Just read Jets plan to release Braxton Berrios. What do you think about a reunion??

What are we thinking the kicking position will look like next year? Can’t be folk again right?

The Patriots brought in young kickers to challenge Nick Folk in each of the last three offseasons (Justin Rohrwasser, Quinn Nordin, Tristan Vizcaino), and none of them were able to beat out the steady veteran. I expect them to take the same approach this year and wouldn’t be surprised if they drafted a kicker on Day 3.

One prospect who’s on my radar is Michigan’s Jake Moody, who played for the Patriots’ coaching staff at the East-West Shrine Bowl and was the co-MVP of that all-star game. Moody has a big leg — two of his four Shrine Bowl makes were from 50-plus yards out — can handle kickoff duties and comes from one of the Patriots’ favorite programs. New England has selected at least one Wolverine in each of the last four NFL drafts.

Eventually, one of these young guns will overtake the 38-year-old Folk, whose accuracy wavered a bit this season. He remained an above-average kicker who converted 86.5% of his field-goal attempts, but his four misses from inside 50 yards equaled his total from the previous three seasons combined.