Patriots Reportedly Make Surprising Move Involving One Of Their Tackles

The chances of Yodny Cajuste returning to the Patriots next season just increased.

New England on Wednesday placed a restricted-free agent tender on the veteran offensive tackle, according to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald added that Cajuste, a third-round pick in 2019, will receive an original-round tender, meaning the Patriots will receive a third-round pick if another team signs the 27-year-old to an offer sheet and they elect not to match.

Cajuste never lived up to his potential during his first four years with the Patriots. He missed his first two campaigns due to injuries and made just five starts over the last two seasons. The West Virginia product showed some promise during training camp last summer but once again failed to earn any significant playing time.

If Cajuste indeed returns to New England, he’ll do so on a one-year, $2.73 million contract, according to Callahan. However, it’s important to note that RFA-tender contracts are guaranteed and it’s not uncommon for teams to restructure the deals or release the players before the start of the season.

The Patriots have made a handful of other moves involving offensive tackles since the start of the offseason. They re-signed Conor McDermott in February and this week reportedly agreed to contracts with swing tackles Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson. New England also still has Trent Brown and 2022 seventh-round pick Andrew Stueber on the roster.

Considering all of the aforementioned players aside from Brown and Reiff are career depth tackles, it might be fair to assume the Patriots are giving themselves extra options with plans to select a tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft.