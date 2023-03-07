How Oddsmakers View Patriots’ Chances Of Drafting Top Wideouts New England has multiple options with the No. 14 pick by Jason Ounpraseuth 35 minutes ago

The 2023 NFL season seemingly is setting up as a make-or-break season for Mac Jones and the Patriots offense, and New England could bolster its passing attack with a No. 1 wide receiver.

The trio of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnson and Jordan Addison are viewed as the top receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft class. But there isn’t a consensus as to who is the best out of the three.

ESPN’s Todd McShay had the Patriots drafting Johnson, who was the first receiver taken off the board, with the No. 14 selection in his latest mock draft this week. In his second mock draft released on Feb. 21, NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah had Addison as his first wide receiver off the board at No. 12, but this was prior to the NFL Scouting Combine.

New England certainly doesn’t need to go wide receiver at No. 14, and it has options in free agency, including whether or not to re-sign Jakobi Meyers. But FanDuel Sportsbook has released props on the team that will draft the top prospects in the draft, and the Patriots were given odds that would indicate a likelihood of drafting a receiver.

The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans were the favorites to draft Smith-Njigba at +700 odds, and the Patriots were tied with the Green Bay Packers to draft to the Ohio State product at +1100 odds. This means a $100 bet would pay out $1,200.

Mel Kiper had New England draft Smith-Njiba in his latest mock draft last week, and the prospect had high praise for the organization and Jones following his combine meeting. In his pre-combine media call, Jeremiah said the 21-year-old receiver would be a good fit along with Addison.

The Patriots have better odds to draft Johnson as they were tied for the third-shortest odds with the New York Jets at +850. This means a $100 bet would pay out $950.

These odds certainly will change as we get closer to NFL draft day, and it’s worth noting the Patriots only have drafted a receiver in the first round once in the Bill Belichick era: N’Keal Harry, who turned out to be a bust.

There are other receivers New England can target in the draft outside of the first round, like Jones’ former Alabama teammate. Those factors are important to keep in mind before wish casting a first-round wide receiver onto the Patriots through these bets.