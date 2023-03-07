Five Offensive Tackles Patriots Could Target In NFL Free Agency

As the March 15 start of NFL free agency draws near, we’re spotlighting five impending free agents at several key positions who could make sense for the New England Patriots.

Next up: the offensive tackles.

Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs opted not to use the franchise tag on Brown, meaning the headliner of this year’s tackle class will hit the market if he and the team can’t agree on a long-term contract by next Wednesday. The 26-year-old was a Pro Bowler in each of the last four seasons, and at 6-foot-8, 345 pounds, he’d give the Patriots another massive bookend with dominant potential to pair with 2022 starter Trent Brown (who’d need to move back to right tackle in this scenario). Orlando Brown also has missed just one game in his five-year career, so his durability isn’t a concern. One problem: He’ll be very expensive, with an average annual contract value that could eclipse $20 million. Would the Patriots, who have about $32 million in available salary cap space, be willing to shell out that kind of cash?

Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers

A torn quad wiped out the second half of McGlinchey’s 2021 season, but he returned to start every game in 2022. He’s long been an effective blocker in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, even though he hasn’t received the personal accolades one might expect from a ninth overall draft pick (no Pro Bowls or All-Pros). The Patriots tried (and mostly failed) to implement aspects of Shanahan’s zone-running game this season; it’s unclear whether any of those will stick under new coordinator Bill O’Brien. Regardless, McGlinchey would be a major upgrade over the right tackles they fielded in 2022, only one of whom (Conor McDermott) currently is under contract for the upcoming season. He’ll likely be slightly more affordable than Brown but still won’t come cheap.

Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons

A late bloomer in Atlanta, McGary picked a great time to enjoy a career season. The 2019 first-round pick graded out as Pro Football Focus’ fourth-best tackle and second-best run-blocking tackle after the Falcons declined to pick up his fifth-year option. He’s not as skilled in pass protection, but he improved there this season, too, allowing less than half as many pressures (19 in 17 games) as he did in 2021. McGary started 62 out of a possible 66 games since he entered the league, all at right tackle.

Jawaan Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars

Drafted just outside the first round in 2019 (35th overall), Taylor is regarded as a strong pass blocker. But will his issues in the run game turn the Patriots off? The 25-year-old’s PFF run-blocking grade this season ranked dead last among NFL tackles. Those shortcomings aside, Taylor will be one of the top tackles available and reportedly has a “massive market,” with some teams telling ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler they could see him landing a contract worth $17 million to $18 million AAV.

Kelvin Beachum, Arizona Cardinals

There’s a significant dropoff after the top four of Brown, McGlinchey, McGary and Taylor. But if the Patriots are looking for a cheaper option, Beachum could be on their radar. He’s an older player (34 in June) but hardly left the field this season, playing more than 1,100 offensive snaps for Arizona. A better pass protector than run-blocker, Beachum can play left or right tackle and has a connection to new Patriots O-line coach Adrian Klemm, who was his college position coach at SMU.