Patriots Reporter Notes Top-Of-Market Defender As ‘Bill Belichick-Type Fit’

The Patriots have a hole in the defensive backfield following last week’s retirement of longtime safety Devin McCourty, and it’s fair to think New England could address it on the open market.

And while there’s no obvious answer, the Patriots of course could do so internally with Adrian Phillips or Kyle Dugger, ESPN’s Mike Reiss highlighted a top-of-the-market defender who might entice Bill Belichick as free agency quickly approaches.

“In 2017, Belichick surprised at the start of free agency by signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a top-of-the-market deal. If Belichick takes a similar approach this year — targeting a player with high-end traits in his prime years for a big contract — there is one who stands out most as a Belichick-type fit: Bengals safety Jessie Bates III,” Reiss wrote in a column published Sunday.

“Belichick has said that McCourty’s presence allows the Patriots to play defense the way they want, and a pass-the-torch type of situation with the 26-year-old Bates could solidify the Patriots’ secondary for years to come as they try to keep up with Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen & Co. in the high-powered AFC.”

While the free agent market might be lacking in wide receivers and quarterbacks, that’s not the same as it relates to safeties. NESN’s Zack Cox mentioned a few safeties New England could opt to sign with Bates, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jordan Poyer, Juan Thornhill and Julian Love among those featured in the group.

Those decisions will have to be made quickly with the NFL legal tampering period beginning Monday at noon ET and the official start of free agency Wednesday.