Patriots Super Bowl Champion Reportedly Charged For Restaurant Incident

Willie McGinest has been charged with two felonies, according to TMZ Sports.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reportedly filed the charges this week, and the New England Patriots Super Bowl champion was dealt one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury.

Both charges carry up to four years in prison. McGinest’s arraignment in the case has been set for April, according to TMZ Sports.

The 51-year-old former NFL linebacker was arrested back in December for a restaurant brawl. The incident happened at Delilah in West Hollywood, and video showed an intense encounter involving McGinest and multiple others individuals.

The footage appeared to show McGinest punching a man in the face before he picked up a bottle and smashed it into the man’s head.

He was booked into jail and later posted the $30,000 bond. McGinest issued a statement on social media, and he later apologized for what happened. He called the incident a “lapse in judgment and behavior.”

NFL Network suspended McGinest, and his future at the network has yet to be announced, as of Thursday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images
