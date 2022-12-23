Ex-Patriots Star Willie McGinest Issues Statement After Arrest

Willie McGinest released an official statement after his arrest stemming from a restaurant brawl that resulted in his arrest.

The three-time Super Bowl champion-turned-NFL Network analyst was seen with a group of people in a video beating up a man in a Los Angeles nightclub, with McGinest using a bottle in the attack. He was booked into jail and later posted the $30,000 bond.

McGinest took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to issue his apology for his role in the attack and took responsibility for his actions.

First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility.

To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred.

Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become. It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened.

This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection?mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again.