Red Sox’s Kenley Jansen Feeling ‘Little Bit Better’ After Early Exit

Kenley Jansen gave Red Sox fans a scare Friday night when he made an early exit from Boston’s spring training game against the Atlanta Braves.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after the thrilling walk-off win that Jansen wasn’t injured but felt dizzy. With all the injuries Boston is facing to its pitchers, it’s certainly a relief that Jansen avoided one of his own, but dealing with dizziness is something the team still needs to be cautious about.

“I’m a little bit better,” Jansen told reporters Saturday, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I still, a little bit, feel something. I was just out of it. It’s not smart to keep pitching in spring training games when you’re kind of blacking out, out there, a little bit.”

Cotillo noted that Jansen was at the Red Sox’s facility for a brief time before they sent him home. The good news for the Red Sox is that they’re planning to have him available for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

“He doesn’t feel great today so we sent him home,” Cora told reporters. “Hopefully, he can come back around 1:30 (p.m.) and do his workouts. We still have him for (Sunday). Let’s see how he feels.”

Hopefully Jansen just needs some rest and will be back to full strength sooner rather than later.

The Red Sox continue their spring training slate of games Saturday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET on NESN+.