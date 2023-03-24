NFL Rumors: Why Patriots Aren’t Pursuing DeAndre Hopkins Trade

Recent reports indicate the Patriots, for now, aren’t interested in a DeAndre Hopkins trade. New England seems more interested in pursuing Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy.

… But why?

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe offered some insight in a column published Friday morning, indicating the Patriots are among teams who believe the Arizona Cardinals want far too much in return for Hopkins.

“With a new Cardinals regime, headed by GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon, rival teams know Hopkins would be a salary dump, which significantly reduces his trade value,” Howe wrote. “That’s why teams like the Patriots, who had an early conversation with the Cardinals, don’t plan to pursue him unless there’s a substantial change in philosophy, according to a league source.”

That “change in philosophy” might be underway.

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Houston Texans’ compensation in the Brandon Cooks trade — a fifth- and sixth-round pick — served as a reality check for the Cardinals, who’ve been asking for a second-rounder. Hopkins, who’ll turn 31 in June, now ultimately might cost somewhere in the middle, potentially a mid-round draft pick and an established NFL asset.

Despite missing the first six games of this season while serving a PED suspension, Hopkins finished the campaign with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine contests. He remains one of the more dangerous receivers in the game.