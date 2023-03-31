This First-Round Wideout Prospect Visiting Patriots Pre-Draft

One of the top wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft is taking a trip up to Foxboro, Mass., next week.

USC’s Jordan Addison said Thursday on “The Rich Eisen Show” that he has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the New England Patriots.

Thanks to @uscfb WR @Espn_Jordan for stopping by today to talk his football journey and what his next month will look like meeting w/ teams ahead of #NFLDraft, including the #Patriots up first:#NFL #FightOn pic.twitter.com/6jJnInC87T — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 30, 2023

Addison, who’s projected as a first-round pick, previously had a formal interview with the Patriots at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“That went well,” he told Eisen. “… I think my first encounter with New England was different from everybody else’s, because I only had a couple scouting in there. It wasn’t a full room. So it was just a little bit different. The vibe was a little bit different.”

Addison was one of the most productive wideouts in the nation in 2021, catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns for Pittsburgh. He transferred to USC for his senior season and wasn’t able to replicate those eye-popping numbers, posting a 59-875-8 receiving line in 11 games.

Despite that dip, Addison is viewed as one of this year’s best prospects at his position, joining Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TCU’s Quentin Johnston and Boston College’s Zay Flowers as wideouts expected to come off the board on Day 1 or early Day 2. He could be an option for New England at No. 14 overall, though the Patriots have drafted just one Round 1 receiver during the Bill Belichick era (N’Keal Harry, 32nd overall, 2019).