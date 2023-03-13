VA Heroes Of The Week: Bruins Set Record, Make Playoffs

The Boston Bruins made NHL history on Saturday with their 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings by reaching 50 wins in only 64 games.

The previous record was held by their opponent, as the Red Wings reached the 50-win benchmark in 66 games in the 1995-96 season.

The win also clinched the B’s ticket to the playoffs with 18 games still left to play in the regular season. Boston already set the record for the fastest team to hit the 100-point mark, but as the season goes on, it continues to raise the bar.

For that reason, we have named the Bruins our VA Heroes of the Week!

For more on the Bruins historic season, check out the video above.