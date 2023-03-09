Villanova Vs. Creighton Live Stream: Watch Big East Tournament Game Online, On TV

Creighton enters as 4.5-point favorites

1 hours ago

The Villanova Wildcats and Creighton Bluejays will match up in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.

The Wildcats entered the tournament as the sixth seed after going 16-15 in the regular season, advancing past the Georgetown Hoyas in their first round matchup. The No. 3 Bluejays begin their stint in the tournament after going 20-11 on the year. The two sides split their regular season series one game apiece.

Creighton is a 4.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook with the total set at 134.5. The winner will advance to the semifinal round Friday.

Here’s how to watch Villanova-Creighton online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FS1

