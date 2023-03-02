Alabama Prospect Has Fond Memories Of Playing With Mac Jones

INDIANAPOLIS — Patriots fans and sports talking heads might have problems with Mac Jones, but you almost never hear current or former teammates saying bad things about the young quarterback.

That trend continued this week at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, where multiple Alabama products recalled fond memories of their time with Jones.

On Wednesday, stud edge rusher Will Anderson told a great story about Jones’ leadership in Tuscaloosa. Safety prospect Jordan Battle offered similar comments Thursday morning while also identifying Jones as the “best” trash-talker he faced at Alabama.

“The main thing was just the way Mac competed in practice,” Battle, who overlapped with Jones in 2019 and 2020, told reporters in Indianapolis. “It was fun every day. I know when I first got there (in 2019), Mac was on scout (team), and I seen him every day, like, the way he would compete against us on scout team.”

Jones faced an onslaught of criticism this season as he and the Patriots offense endured an ugly, dysfunctional campaign. At one point, the second-year quarterback was booed off his own field by New England fans clamoring for a look at rookie Bailey Zappe.

The immense pressure was nothing new for Jones, who faced similar critics before taking over as Alabama’s starting quarterback in 2020. Of course, he led the Crimson Tide to a national title that season.

“So, I knew once he got that chance to start at Alabama, I knew he would be a great player,” Battle said. “I knew there were a lot of doubters before he ever won a national championship, but I’m happy he silenced all the critics that year. I was happy for him.”