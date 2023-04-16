Red Sox Notes: Garrett Whitlock’s Start Just What Boston Needed

Garrett Whitlock entered Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Angels seeking a bounce-back effort after his underwhelming season debut, and the Red Sox right-hander accomplished that and much more in Boston’s 2-1 victory at Fenway Park.

Whitlock now is responsible for Boston’s best start of the season, as he became the first starting pitcher to pitch into the sixth inning. And in going seven full frames, Whitlock not only excelled individually but helped Boston’s bullpen receive some much-needed rest.

That was a common sentiment in the Red Sox clubhouse after the series-clinching victory.

“We needed an outing like that. We needed at least six (innings). We were very short,” manager Alex Cora told reporters after the win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “So he did an amazing job. Good fastball, good tempo, off-speed pitches were great. I think he got a few swings and misses on the slider, which is something new. And just what we needed. He was really good today.

“He was under control the whole time,” Cora added. “You got to tip your hat to him.”

Whitlock allowed a mere one run on three hits in seven innings. He threw first-pitch strikes to 17 of the 23 batters he faced with 61 of his 99 pitches going for strikes en route to five punch outs.

“Yeah, that was huge. Obviously good for him but great for the bullpen to give those guys some rest down there, give us some length,” Justin Turner told NESN’s Jahmai Webster after the game. “He attacked the strike zone, he had all his pitches working and it was outstanding to see him come back. I know he didn’t love the way the results came out in Tampa and that bounce back right there was pretty awesome.”