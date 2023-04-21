Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Lines, Pairings

The Bruins-Panthers best-of-seven series transitions to Florida as Boston faces a pivotal Game 3.

The Black and Gold were not sharp in Game 2 on Wednesday, and the Panthers got a bump from a returning Sam Bennett to hand the B’s a 6-3 loss. Head coach Jim Montgomery has been optimistic about his team heading into FLA Live Arena, and he hinted at possible adjustments.

That might be the case as the Bruins are projected to shake things up. Based on morning skate line rushes, Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic move from the third line to the first line with Brad Marchand. David Krejci will center the second line with Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk. Tyler Bertuzzi and David Pastrnak moved to the third line with Pavel Zacha. And Jakub Lauko makes his postseason debut to replace Nick Foligno, who was a healthy scratch.

Matt Grzeleyk also will make his postseason debut in place of Connor Clifton and pair with Charlie McAvoy. Dmitry Orlov shifts over with Derek Forbort on the third defensive pairing.

Patrice Bergeron did not travel with the Bruins to Florida, but Montgomery had an estimated timeline of a possible return in Game 5 when the series moves back to Boston.

Linus Ullmark was ruled a game-time decision. Brandon Bussi, who was recalled on an emergency basis, took the ice for morning practice with Jeremy Swayman, who would get the starting nod if Ullmark is unable to play — Montgomery also could opt to rotate in the 24-year-old even if Ullmark is available to play.

Puck drop from Game 3 is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, including an hour of pregame.