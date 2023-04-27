Bob Ryan Believes Celtics Need To Figure This Out To Win NBA Title

The Celtics faced monumental expectations this season after falling short in the 2022 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, and Wednesday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 created some worries for Boston fans.

Jayson Tatum has gained the spotlight as the team’s best player, but that means he will be under more scrutiny for his mistakes in crunch time. Marcus Smart continues to be a trip for better or for worse, and head coach Joe Mazzulla has been under the microscope all season.

The concerns from fans might be generated from the general culture of everyone needing to have a take on a situation. That is a mindset Bob Ryan of The Boston Globe tries to stay away from. The well-renowned sports journalist is one of the most respected basketball minds, and he had a more thoughtful response on what the Celtics’ collapse in Game 5 means for the team’s title hopes.

“… My general take is this: They are the most talented team in the league, 1-through-11,” Ryan told NESN’s Tom Caron on the “TC & Company Podcast.” “It doesn’t matter being 1-through-11 in the playoffs because you only play eight or nine. They still are the most talented team in the league. That doesn’t make them the best T-E-A-M. They have to produce and do it when they have to do it. Will they play the way they know how to play often enough to win the championship?

“But I’m telling you, they don’t need an infusion of talent. That is not the issue. They have all the technical bases covered. This is all about what’s up here (mentally) and how they approach things. We’ll see if they can prove themselves. I don’t trust them yet. They haven’t earned my trust yet, and (Tuesday) night was another example why.”

Boston was given some help Wednesday night when the Miami Heat eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks, but the C’s simply can’t hope other teams give them an assist or hope a star player gets injured. The Celtics have to show they can play a complete series and fulfill the potential fans hope they can achieve.

The reigning East champions will have a chance to close out their first-round series against the Hawks on Thursday. Tipoff at State Farm Arena is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET.