Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Can’t Close Out Series, Drop Game 5 To Panthers

The Boston Bruins could not close out their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Panthers on Wednesday when they dropped Game 5 to Florida in overtime at TD Garden.

Despite Taylor Hall’s third-period goal and Brad Marchand’s continued offensive success at home, the B’s could not mitigate their mistakes throughout the game and found themselves in a plethora of odd-man situations which resulted in four goals on just 25 shots from Florida.

The Bruins will now travel down to the Sunshine State for Game 6 on Friday night.

