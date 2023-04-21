Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Unphased By Loss Of Home-Ice Advantage

The Boston Bruins technically lost home-ice advantage in their Game 2 loss to the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

The loss could only be described as sloppy, with the Bruins eventually submitting when faced with their third deficit of the game. The game was a bit of a wake-up call for Boston, who showed some fight in the final minutes but put forth a pretty pitiful display otherwise. The result? A need to now win at least one game on the road to gain back the home-ice advantage Boston’s historic regular season netted it.

That doesn’t seem to be worrying Jim Montgomery, however.

As the Black and Gold prepared for their Game 3 tilt on the road, Montgomery was asked what he expected from the crowd at FLA Live Arena.

“Bruins fans are gonna be loud,” Montgomery responded, per Conor Ryan of Boston.com.

If you’ve watched a Bruins game at all this season, you know that Montgomery isn’t too far off. Boston has been well represented on the road, with west-coast trips to play the Arizona Coyotes, Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks highlighted by crazed Bruins fans taking over away arenas.

Even with it being the Stanley Cup playoffs, Friday night should be no different.