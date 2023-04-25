Bruins Make Roster Move Before Game 5 Against Panthers

The Bruins on Monday did a little roster management before their upcoming Stanley Cup playoffs tilt.

Two days before Game 5 of its first-round series against the Panthers, Boston announced it assigned Oskar Steen to Providence. Steen was recalled to the Bruins before Friday night’s tilt in Florida, but the 25-year-old ultimately was not in the lineup for Game 3 or 4 at FLA Live Arena. Barring a setback on the Presidents’ Trophy winner’s roster, Steen is in line to finish the 2022-23 season with three appearances for Boston.

Of course, the Steen assignment wasn’t the most significant news delivered by Don Sweeney on Monday. The Bruins general manager revealed Patrice Bergeron is slated to practice with the club Tuesday, one day before Boston’s opportunity to eliminate Florida and move on to the next round of the playoffs. Bergeron, the frontrunner for the Selke Trophy this season, hasn’t played since the Bruins’ regular-season finale in Montreal on April 13 when he only logged 5:36 of ice time.

Boston head coach Jim Montgomery on Sunday confirmed Bergeron will play Wednesday night at TD Garden if he’s ready to go. NESN’s full coverage of the potential series-clinching game begins at 6 p.m. ET.