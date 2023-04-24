WWE Eyeing This Opponent For Big E After Potential Return From Injury?

We still don’t know if/when Big E will return to in-ring action with WWE.

But that doesn’t mean creative plans aren’t being kicked around for the former champion.

WRKD Wrestling tweeted last week that one long-term backstage pitch would involve Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston feuding with Imperium once all members of The New Day are healthy and ready to return. The angle reportedly would center around Big E facing Gunther.

This certainly would make sense. The New Day is one of the most successful factions of this generation, and Imperium, consisting of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in addition to Gunther, has gained steam in recent months amid the latter’s lengthy intercontinental championship reign. Plus, the seeds already have been planted — coincidentally or intentionally — with Woods losing to Gunther on last Friday night’s episode of “SmackDown.”

Of course, we probably need to pump the brakes for now, seeing as both Big E and Kingston remain sidelined with injuries. Big E has been out for over a year with a broken neck suffered during a match, while Kingston recently underwent ankle surgery. But that’s an angle most of the WWE Universe probably could jump on board with once those two stars are medically cleared.

Maybe it’s something that comes into focus for SummerSlam or even WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.