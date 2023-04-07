Bruins Wrap: Boston Rallies For OT Win Despite Horrid Second Period

BOSTON — The Bruins moved within one game of the NHL wins record Thursday, handing the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 defeat in overtime at TD Garden.

The B’s improved to 61-12-5 on the season while the Leafs fell to 41-22-10.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins came out of the gates hot in this one, controlling pace of play and asserting their physical dominance over the Maple Leafs through 10 minutes. Then, slowly but surely, Toronto started to work its way back into a solid position. Through 30 minutes, things looked even, before the Leafs started a horrid 15-minute stretch for the Bruins by going up 1-0.

The disastrous second period would continue after the goal, as Charlie McAvoy and Garnet Hathaway both left the game with injuries. Hathaway would eventually return, but McAvoy wouldn’t be so lucky. The 25-year-old was ruled out during the second intermission with an upper-body injury.

Then the third period happened, where we all know it only takes on for the Bruins. That was on full display as Charlie Coyle’s heroic effort tied the game up and swung the momentum back into Boston’s favor as the two teams headed into overtime.

In OT, where talent and skill are on full display, the Bruins showed why they’re considered the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. Brad Marchand drew a penalty almost instantaneously, leading to a power-play goal by none other than David Pastrnak.