Bruins Wrap: Boston Rallies For OT Win Despite Horrid Second Period

BOSTON — The Bruins moved within one game of the NHL wins record Thursday, handing the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 defeat in overtime at TD Garden.
The B’s improved to 61-12-5 on the season while the Leafs fell to 41-22-10.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins came out of the gates hot in this one, controlling pace of play and asserting their physical dominance over the Maple Leafs through 10 minutes. Then, slowly but surely, Toronto started to work its way back into a solid position. Through 30 minutes, things looked even, before the Leafs started a horrid 15-minute stretch for the Bruins by going up 1-0.
The disastrous second period would continue after the goal, as Charlie McAvoy and Garnet Hathaway both left the game with injuries. Hathaway would eventually return, but McAvoy wouldn’t be so lucky. The 25-year-old was ruled out during the second intermission with an upper-body injury.
Then the third period happened, where we all know it only takes on for the Bruins. That was on full display as Charlie Coyle’s heroic effort tied the game up and swung the momentum back into Boston’s favor as the two teams headed into overtime.
In OT, where talent and skill are on full display, the Bruins showed why they’re considered the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. Brad Marchand drew a penalty almost instantaneously, leading to a power-play goal by none other than David Pastrnak.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Coyle scored his 14th goal of the season to tie things up in the third period. The 31-year-old is now up to 42 points on the season.
— Jeremy Swayman was superb between the pipes, stopping 31 of the 32 shots he faced.
— Brandon Carlo was surprisingly effective on the offensive end. The 26-year-old assisted on Coyle’s goal, where he made a tremendous play to keep the puck in the zone. He also registered three shots of his own.
WAGER WATCH
UP NEXT
The Bruins will cap off a short two-game homestand Saturday when they take on the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.