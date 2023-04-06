Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Enhances Case To Be Sixth Man Of The Year

BOSTON — Heading into the final days of the regular season, Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon may need to sway NBA voters to claim the Sixth Man of the Year award.

And Brogdon’s performance against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night might get more votes to go in his direction.

While New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is the favorite, Brogdon is right there in contention for the award and further enhanced his candidacy by pouring in a game-high 29 points off the bench on 10-of-19 shooting in Boston’s 97-93 win over the Raptors at TD Garden.

It would be a meaningful accomplishment for Brogdon, but he isn’t getting too caught up in the chase of the award.

“Man, it would be great. To be honest, it’d be great,” Brogdon said. “I think it would be a testament to the team. I think we got guys on this team that are accomplishing a lot this year. … It would be another award for the team, for sure. But that’s not my focus. That’s not the team’s focus.”

Unsurprisingly, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla would give Brogdon his vote if he had one. For Mazzulla, it’s all about the sacrifice the 30-year-old has made while spearheading the reserves with strong and heady play.

“The humility that he brings to our team, he takes that pride in the second unit,” Mazzulla said. “In order to be a great team, you have to have people like that, and we have that from top to bottom. Different guys do different things. Malcolm has come here in with patience, humility and understanding. Credit the locker room for embracing and empowering him. I hope he gets it. He deserves it. When he plays at a high level, we’re really good.”