Ex-Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Attends Pivotal NBA Matchup

Ime Udoka has made his first public appearance since being suspended from and ultimately departing the Boston Celtics.

Unsurprisingly, it came in a pivotal NBA matchup where playoff implications were on the line. Udoka was seen in the stands at Crypto.com Arena, where the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers matched up Wednesday night — jockeying for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

Udoka, who led the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in his first season at the helm in 2022, was suspended back in September for the 2022-23 season due to violations of team policies. The violations reportedly stemmed from the 45-year-old having an improper relationship with a Celtics female staffer while making “unwanted” comments and using “crude” language toward said staffer.

Boston eventually moved on from Udoka, electing to hire Joe Mazzulla as its full-time head coach in February.

There hasn’t been much out there on Udoka since. The Atlanta Hawks reportedly flirted with the idea of bringing him in to fill their coaching vacancy after firing Nate McMillan. Much like the Brooklyn Nets, however, Atlanta elected to go in another direction.