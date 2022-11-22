Patriots Rumors: New Details On David Andrews Playing Through Injury

The phrase “tough guy” sometimes is used in a derogatory way in an attempt to mock someone. When it comes to Patriots center David Andrews, the phrase is used both literally and accurately.

Andrews left Sunday’s 10-3 home win over the New York Jets with a thigh injury and appeared to be in significant pain while being helped to the locker room. After the game, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Andrews could miss the rest of the season due to the “serious” injury.

But things have changed over the last two days. Patriots radio announcer Scott Zolak on Monday confidently said Andrews would return in the near future — perhaps as soon as this Thursday night’s road game against the Minnesota Vikings — and Rapoport slightly walked back his previous report, saying Andrews could play later in the season.

Well, Andrews was on the practice field Tuesday morning and was moving relatively well, considering the circumstances. Minutes after practice, Mark Daniels of MassLive offered new insight into Andrews’ situation.

“David Andrews is incredibly tough,” Daniels tweeted. “He suffered a thigh injury on Sunday and underwent an MRI (on Monday). Results came back and showed it was something he wanted to attempt to play through, per source.”

Whether Andrews is able to suit up Thursday night remains to be seen. If the Patriots captain can’t play, backup up center James Ferentz likely would get the start with undrafted rookie Kody Russey serving as a backup.

It also is worth noting that guard/tackle Isaiah Wynn, who is battling a foot injury, wasn’t at practice Tuesday. So, for the time being, the Patriots appear to be perilously thin on the offensive line.