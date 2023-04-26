NHL Experts Call Bruins Patrice Bergeron’s Team Ahead Of Return

The Boston Bruins are one win away from closing out their opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and are expected to get an extra boost in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Barring any setbacks, captain Patrice Bergeron is set to make his postseason debut as the Bruins look to wrap up the best-of-seven series, and having him in the lineup only makes Boston that much deeper.

“It’s his team,” Mike Rupp said regarding the center’s inevitable return to the ice on NHL Network’s NHL Tonight. “I don’t know the intangibles. I don’t know what he’s dealing with, but if he can (come back), then it’s not a question. I hate to say this.

“We want every player to be healthy and want the best team or teams going at it with their best lineup. But they can legitimately have three or four key guys (out), and I have to think they’re just fine, and we’re seeing that they have so much depth.”

The Bruins hold the 3-1 series lead, but there are no guarantees in sports, and history has shown us no lead is safe until the final buzzer. However, the Black and Gold depth has been a key factor in each of Boston’s wins, and Ken Daneyko agreed with Rupp.

“That’s the luxury of the Boston Bruins,” Daneyko told Rupp and NHL Tonight host Jamison Coyle. “But when they get Patrice Bergeron back, obviously, they only get that better. He is the leader of, the inspirational force for the Boston Bruins.”

It hasn’t gone unnoticed by Rupp and Daneyko how hard the Panthers have played the Bruins in the series, but both believe Boston will be too tough to eliminate in a seven-game series.