Panthers Could Be Shorthanded In Game 5 Against Bruins

The Bruins have a 3-1 series lead over the Panthers, and as Boston gets healthier, Florida faces multiple injury concerns.

Patrice Bergeron made progress Tuesday when he participated in morning practice, which gives head coach Jim Montgomery more options with his lineup.

Meanwhile, Aaron Ekbald did not play in Game 4, but head coach Paul Maurice told reporters Tuesday that the Panthers defenseman and forward Anthony Duclair, who also missed Sunday’s game, will play in Game 5 at TD Garden, per team reporter Jameson Olive.

Their returns will be important for Florida’s attempt to keep the series alive, but the club might be without Sam Bennett and Ryan Lomberg, who didn’t participate in practice Tuesday, per Florida Hockey Now’s George Richards.

“One will be in for sure and one will be a game-time decision,” Maurice told reporters, per Olive.

Bennett returned from a groin injury in Game 2 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series, his first game since March 20. Neither he nor Lomberg left Game 4 with an injury, but the former did whiff on a hit on Hampus Lindholm, and the latter was on the receiving end of a roughing penalty from Pavel Zacha.

Their statuses for Game 5 will become clear heading into Wednesday. The Bruins will advance to the second round with a win in Game 5. NESN’s full coverage of Wednesday night’s game begins at 6 p.m. ET.