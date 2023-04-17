Fans Will Love Bruins’ Hype Video Featuring A.J. Greer’s Song

BOSTON — The Bruins released an intense hype video first thing Monday morning prior to Boston’s best-of-seven Stanley Cup playoffs first-round matchup against the Florida Panthers.

And two and a half hours prior to puck drop at TD Garden, they released a second — featuring the song, “I Been Ready,” by Bruins forward A.J. Greer.

Check out the video here.

With puck drop right around the corner at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Bruins are letting the fans know they are ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs and given that the lines are questionable due to an illness going through the room for Boston, the fierce hype coming out of the club is bound to keep the fans pumped for the series.

The Bruins begin their quest for Cup number seven, and NESN.com will bring you all the in-depth analysis and game action throughout the playoffs. You can watch all of the first-round games, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.