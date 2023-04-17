Red Sox Notes: Kutter Crawford Proves Value For Boston On Patriots’ Day

One day after playing a game in one hour and 57 minutes, marking the fastest nine-inning game at Fenway Park since 1989, the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels endured a pair of rain delays totaling two hours and 21 minutes.

It made for a long, soggy Monday afternoon — five hours and 24 minutes, to be exact — as the Red Sox dropped their annual Patriots’ Day matinee 5-4 behind a shaky start from Brayan Bello.

A marathon affair on Marathon Monday. Go figure.

Bello, activated from the injured list before Monday’s outing, allowed five runs on eight hits over 2 2/3 innings. He surrendered a three-run home run to Hunter Renfroe in the first inning as the Angels raced out to a 4-0 lead, and the Red Sox never fully recovered despite rallying late in the contest. Bello struck out five and walked one.

One silver lining in Boston’s defeat: Kutter Crawford, who tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings in relief.

The performance — the second-longest appearance by a Red Sox pitcher this season — kept Boston in the ballgame and prevented the bullpen from being taxed. Crawford allowed only one hit and struck out five. He threw 54 of his 72 pitches for strikes.

“Stuff great. Command great. Efficient,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game. ” … He was really good tonight.”