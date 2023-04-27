Patriots Mock Draft Roundup: First-Round Pick From NFL Draft Analysts

NFL draft analysts have spent months preparing an extensive number of first-round mock drafts only for many to admit they have absolutely no idea how it will play out once Bryce Young likely is selected by the Carolina Panthers at No. 1 overall.

So in hopes of making it easier for Patriots fans who are dialed into draft coverage before the first round kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, we’ve compiled New England’s picks from more than a dozen different mock drafts. And given the Patriots have so many different directions where they could go with the No. 14 overall pick — cornerback, wide receiver, offensive tackle, etc. — the results were plenty mixed.

Of note, according to the NFL Mock Draft Database, the Patriots’ most popular selection is offensive tackle Broderick Jones with 9.4% of mock drafts compiled by the outlet believing New England will select the Georgia product. Among those who feel that way are Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, The Athletic NFL Staff, Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald and CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso.

Offensive tackle is a need others see the Patriots filling in a different way. Northwestern product Peter Skoronski also has been heavily linked to New England. One of the most tied-in draft reporters, ESPN’s Todd McShay, has the Patriots going with Skoronski in his final mock draft. McShay is joined by NFL Network’s Charles Davis, NFL Network’s Eric Edholm and NBC Sports’ Peter King as they feel the same way.

Patriots fans hoping for a game-breaking playmaker will be interested to hear NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks believes New England could select running back Bijan Robinson while colleague Peter Schrager has Bill Belichick taking former Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Given Belichick’s bread and butter is on the defensive end, though, it should come as no surprise numerous draft analysts believe the Patriots could go in that direction. The results are all over the place in regards to both player and position, however.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper: OLB Nolan Smith

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah: Edge Lukas Van Ness

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger: Edge Myles Murphy

NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein: Edge Tyree Wilson

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: CB Deonte Banks

Sharp Football Analysis’ Brendan Donahue: CB Christian Gonzalez