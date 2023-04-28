How Celtics Played Role In Lamar Jackson-Ravens Contract Agreement

The contract saga between the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson came to its conclusion Thursday.

The extension was especially good news for Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, who not only locked up the former NFL MVP for the long haul, but found some reprieve from watching his Boston Celtics blow Game 5 at home to the Atlanta Hawks.

Yes, seriously.

In speaking to the media after the deal was finalized, DeCosta revealed that Jackson actually had texted him that the two sides were close while the Taunton, Mass. native was watching his favorite NBA team collapse in the fourth quarter. Understandably, that was enough to turn his mood around.

“I said back to him, ‘Lamar, you just saved my night.’ Because I was in a dark place, and at that point I didn’t care anymore about the Celtics,” DeCosta said, per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

The following 48 hours went about as well as DeCosta could have hoped. He was able to finalize an agreement with Jackson that will make the 26-year-old the highest paid player based on average annual value in NFL history, while giving him a new weapon in first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Oh yeah, the Celtics also got things together and eliminated the Hawks in Game 6 at State Farm Arena, setting up an Eastern Conference semifinals meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers.