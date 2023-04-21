How To Watch Bruins, Red Sox Coverage Friday On NESN Networks

The Bruins and the Red Sox will be in game action simultaneously Friday night.

But fret not, Boston fans. You can catch every second of both contests thanks to NESN networks.

The B’s and Florida Panthers will aim to take an early advantage in their best-of-seven series in Game 3 at FLA Live Arena with the series tied at 1-1. NESN will air the game in full after an hour of pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. NESN also will offer an hour of Bruins postgame action once the final horn sounds.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, start their six-game road trip in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers at American Family Field. Sox coverage can be found on NESN+ with postgame coverage on both NESN and NESN+ upon the completion of Bruins postgame coverage.

And if you’re on the go, both the Bruins-Panthers and Red Sox-Brewers games can be watched via NESN 360.

Here’s a breakdown of Friday’s slate on NESN networks. All times are Eastern.

NESN

6:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off”

7:30 p.m. — Bruins-Panthers Game 3

10 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime”

11 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings”

11:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final”