Several Bruins were ready to fight Wednesday night at Amerant Bank Arena, including a player who very rarely drops the gloves.

David Pastrnak accepted a challenge from Matthew Tkachuk in the third period of Game 2 between the Atlantic Division rivals. Fighting is not a part of Pastrnak’s game, but with Florida blowing the doors off Boston, the four-time All-Star felt it was an opportunity to step up for his team and send a message to the opposition.

Cameras captured Pastrnak giving a head nod to Tkachuk after a brief exchange with Jim Montgomery, who seemingly gave one of his alternate captains the green light to brawl. But according to the Bruins head coach, that quick chat wasn’t about Pastrnak seeking approval.

“No, he didn’t ask permission,” Montgomery told reporters, per a team-provided video.

Montgomery’s comment shouldn’t be perceived as criticism of Pastrnak’s actions — quite the contrary. Boston’s bench boss was “proud” of the ninth-year pro for fighting Tkachuk, as it showcased the competitive fire in one of the club’s best players.

Montgomery was a bit critical of Tkachuk, however. The 2023 Jack Adams Award winner wasn’t happy about the extra jab the Panthers star threw after Pastrnak fell to the ice.

Time will tell if there is any spillover into Friday night’s Game 3. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.