Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman didn’t hold any hard feelings after he was pulled two minutes into the third period in Boston’s Game 2 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the eventual 6-1 loss he considered sitting Swayman after two periods. Montgomery indicated it wasn’t because of his play, but rather because Boston faced a 3-1 deficit entering the final frame. Then, when the Panthers tallied another less than two minutes in, Montgomery figured it made the most sense.

Montgomery, who said Swayman was “terrific,” had a quick chat with his goaltender to explain, and Swayman understood the decision.

“I trust that guy with my life,” Swayman said of Montgomery, as seen on NESN. “He’s going to make decisions that are gonna help the team, and all I can say is I can’t wait for Friday.”

Montgomery said he does not think the uptick in workload has impacted Swayman. Swayman, who rotated with Linus Ullmark all regular season, has started eight of Boston’s nine playoff games. Instead, Montgomery said it was the group in front of Swayman that “didn’t have the juice.”

“One game at a time is all I’m worried about,” Swayman said. “Body feels great. I’m very lucky to be in this position, and I can’t wait until Friday.”

The Bruins return to TD Garden on Friday for Game 3 of their best-of-seven series against the Panthers. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET, and NESN will air pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. and postgame coverage after the final buzzer.