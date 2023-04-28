How To Watch Bruins, Red Sox Coverage Friday On NESN Networks

The Bruins and the Red Sox will be in game action simultaneously Friday night.

But don’t worry, Boston fans. You can catch every second of both contests thanks to NESN networks.

The Red Sox are back at Fenway Park after a day off, where they will take on the Cleveland Guardians. NESN and NESN+ will simulcast “Friday Night Fenway” starting at 5:30 p.m. ET and “Red Sox First Pitch” at 6 p.m. NESN+ will carry the rest of Sox pregame coverage and first pitch, which is scheduled at 7 p.m. Stay tuned after the final out for full postgame coverage.

The Black and Gold head to Florida to take on the Panthers in Game 6 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on NESN, and puck drop is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Don’t forget to stay tuned after the final horn for postgame coverage.

And, of course, both the Bruins-Panthers and Guardians-Red Sox games can be watched via NESN 360.

Here’s a breakdown of Friday’s slate on NESN networks. All times are Eastern.

NESN

5:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Friday Night Fenway”

6:00 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”

6:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off”

7:30 p.m. — Bruins at Panthers Game 6

10:00 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime”

11:00 p.m. — Sox In Two: Guardians at Red Sox